image

Donald Trump

US will impose sanctions against Russians ‘in the near future’ says Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

PUBLISHED : Thursday, 15 February, 2018, 4:21am
UPDATED : Thursday, 15 February, 2018, 9:21am

Reuters
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that sanctions against wealthy Russians in retaliation for Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 US presidential election would be released soon. 

“We are actively working on those sanctions,” Mnuchin told the Senate Finance Committee during a scheduled budget hearing. “You should expect them in the near future.”

Members of the US Congress passed new sanctions on Russia nearly unanimously last summer.

President Donald Trump, who wanted warmer ties with Moscow and had opposed the legislation as it worked its way through Congress, signed it reluctantly in August, six months into his presidency.

New sanctions against Russia kick in but US elects to punish nobody

As required by the law, the Treasury in late January issued a public list of Russian oligarchs close to the Kremlin who could be sanctioned, as well as a classified annexe sent only to Congress. 

 

