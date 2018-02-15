Ex-student kills 17 in shooting spree at Florida high school

Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old ex-student, has been identified as the man who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people before he was taken into custody by law enforcement, authorities said.

Witnesses say the gunfire broke out just before the end of the school day, forcing pupils – all aged 14-18 – to flee into the streets or barricade themselves in classrooms. Cruz was arrested off school property.

The school district has claimed that there were no signs that Cruz might commit such an atrocity, but it has emerged that he had a history of threatening students, and that he was not allowed on campus while wearing a backpack.

This is a terrible day ... This is catastrophic

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel

Broward Country Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said the school district had received no warning of danger. “Potentially there could have been signs out there. But we didn’t have any warning or phone calls or threats that were made,” he said.

A teacher at the school, however, told The Miami Herald that Cruz, 19, had been identified as a potential threat to fellow students in the past.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” said math teacher Jim Gard, who taught Cruz class last year.

“There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

Another student interviewed on the scene by Channel 7 said the student had guns at home.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Cruz was arrested without incident after he was located off the school grounds in a nearby community.

“I don’t know why he left,” Israel said, adding that the shooter was outside and inside the school at various points during the attack. He didn’t elaborate.

Israel said several SWAT teams had gone in during the afternoon and were in the process of clearing every building at the high-school complex to ensure no other threat remains.

He also said the FBI had stepped in and would begin processing what he describes as “horrific scene.” He added: “This is a terrible day ... This is catastrophic.”

Samuel Dykes, a first-year pupil at the school, said he was on the third floor when he heard gunshots and saw several bodies in a classroom.

Lissette Rozenblat, whose daughter goes to the school, told CNN that her daughter called to say she was safe, but “that she could hear [a] person who was shot crying out for help.”

One student at the school, whose Twitter handle is Aiden, tweeted: “My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I'm f***ing scared right now.”

He also tweeted images of his classmates crouched underneath classroom desks, but was advised by other Twitter users not to do so in case he gave away his position to the shooter.

School officials and police asked parents who were in touch with their children to tell them to remain hidden in classrooms until police could usher them out of the building.

SWAT team members told the class to keep their eyes forward as they exited the school, Dykes said.

I’m freaking out … You put your kids in school and it’s supposed to be a safe place

Jay Golden, father of high school senior

After the evacuation, students could be seen outside the school holding balloons and oversized teddy bears - gifts for Valentine’s Day. Others had Ash Wednesday marks on their foreheads.

The school, which is located about 72km (45 miles) north of Miami, had been placed on a “code red” lockdown as panicked parents checked on their children and police combed the halls.

Jay Golden said his daughter Rachel texted him that there was a “code red,” a shooting, and she didn’t know if it was real or a drill.

At 3pm she still hadn’t been evacuated from the building, but told her father she was safe with 40 other students and a teacher.

“She was crying, she’s scared,” said Golden, of Parkland. “She’s been texting back and forth. She’s OK at the moment.”

“I’m freaking out,” her father said. “This is crazy, this stuff shouldn’t be going on in these schools.”

“People are crazy. I don’t know what goes on through these people’s minds these days, it’s a scary thing. It’s one of those things – you don’t want to put a metal detector and treat them like prisoners, but they have to figure something out.

“You put your kids in school and it’s supposed to be a safe place, and this stuff happens all the time.”

A man who identified himself as Caesar Figueroa said his daughter was inside the school. “My daughter, as of right now, she’s still trapped in a closet. She’s afraid to speak,” he said.

“I told her, ‘Don’t call me, because I don’t want no one to hear your voice.’ So, she’s still trapped in a closet in there.”

Live television showed dozens of pupils running and walking away from the school, weaving their way between large numbers of emergency vehicles including police cars, ambulances and fire trucks.

Local FOX-10 TV reported that five people were seen being treated by paramedics.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said on Twitter that had he had been in touch with local officials about the incident.

The shooting was the latest in a deadly series of attacks at US schools. A 15-year-old gunman in January killed two students at a Benton, Kentucky, high school.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting,” US President Donald Trump said on Twitter.

“No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”