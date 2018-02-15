A 19-year-old man who had been expelled from his Florida high school charged with 17 counts of murder on Thursday, the morning after authorities say he opened fire at the school, unleashing one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.

The ex-student, identified as Nikolas Cruz, 19, walked into the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday and opened fire on students and teachers, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. Police believe he acted alone.

Cruz was being held on 17 counts of premeditated murder, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s website.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump ordered flags to fly at half mast across the country and urged the public to be wary of, and report suspicious behaviour.

Cruz was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and had multiple ammunition magazines when he surrendered to officers in a nearby residential area, police said. He loved guns and was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, police and former classmates said.

The shooting in a community about 72km north of Miami was the 18th in a US school this year, according to gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety, continuing a troubling pattern that has played out over the past few years.

It was the second deadliest shooting in a US public junior or high school after the 2012 massacre of 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

The deadliest school shooting in US history was at Virginia Tech in 2007, when 32 people were killed.

“Our district is in a tremendous state of grief and sorrow,” said Robert Runcie, superintendent of the school district in Parkland. “It is a horrible day for us.”

Students who knew Cruz described a volatile teenager whose strange behaviour had caused others to end friendships with him.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday morning urged Americans to report neighbours’ “erratic” behaviour.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behaviour,” he tweeted.

“Neighbours and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

Trump later ordered flags at all US embassies, government buildings and military installations to be flown at half mast, “as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated on February 14, 2018”.

“Our nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida,” he said.

The Florida shootings stirred the long-simmering US debate on the right to bear arms, which are protected by the Second Amendment of the US Constitution.

Schools across the country have installed electronically secured doors and added security staff, but few legislative solutions have emerged.

A law enforcement officer is assigned to every school in the Broward County district, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High board member Donna Korn told a local newspaper. The sheriff’s office also provides active shooter training and schools have a single point of entry, she said.

“We have prepared the campuses, but sometimes people still find a way to let these horrific things happen,” Korn said.

They didn’t see any danger. They didn’t see any kind of predilection this was going to happen

Lawyer Jim Lewis

Cruz wore a gas mask as he stalked into the school on Wednesday carrying a rifle, ammunition cartridges and smoke grenades, then pulled a fire alarm, prompting students and staff to pour from classrooms into hallways, according to Florida’s two US senators, who were brief by federal authorities.

Hundreds of panicked students fled the building, running past heavily armed, helmeted police officers while others huddled in closets.

Parents raced to the school of 3,300 students and a nearby hotel that was set up as a checkpoint to find their children.

A chilling mobile phone video broadcast by CBS News showed what it said was the shooting in progress from inside a classroom. Several students were huddled or lying on the floor surrounded by mostly empty desks. A rapid series of loud gunshots are heard along with hysterical screaming.

Cruz’s mother Lynda Cruz died of pneumonia on November 1, neighbours, friends and family members said, according to The Sun Sentinel. Cruz and her husband, who died of a heart attack several years ago, adopted Nikolas and his biological brother, Zachary, after the couple moved from Long Island in New York to Broward County.

The boys were left in the care of a family friend after their mother died, family member Barbara Kumbatovich, of Long Island, said.

Unhappy there, Nikolas Cruz asked to move in with a friend’s family in northwest Broward. The family agreed and Cruz moved in around Thanksgiving. According to the family’s lawyer, who did not identify them, they knew that Cruz owned the AR-15 but made him keep it locked up in a cabinet. He did have the key, however.

Cruz is believed to have bought the semi-automatic weapon legally.

The family believed Cruz was depressed, but attributed that to his mother’s death, not mental illness,” said Jim Lewis, a lawyer representing the family.

“They didn’t see any danger. They didn’t see any kind of predilection this was going to happen,” Lewis told CNN.

Authorities offered no immediate details about Cruz or his possible motive.

