A sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of gunfire at a private school near the site of Wednesday’s mass shooting accidentally shot himself in the leg while on the premises, it has emerged.

The deputy was one of several police who responded reports of shots being fired at North Broward Preparatory School on Thursday morning. That’s around five miles from where shooter Nikolas Cruz opened fire, killing 17, on Wednesday.

While the reports of gunfire from the prep school were inaccurate, there was one shot fired - by the deputy, who had to be treated at the scene, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

No-one else was injured in the shooting at the school - which serves children from kindergarten to high school ages - the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear why the incorrect report was made, but North Broward Prep, like all Broward County high school, is on a “code yellow,” which means students should remain in classrooms with doors locked.

Officials said this is precautionary following the Wednesday afternoon shooting by Cruz that killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

Nineteen-year-old Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting in Parkland, Florida.

President Donald Trump said the nation is “joined together as one American family” after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

In January, following a shooting at a Kentucky high school that killed two children, Senator Steve West proposed legislation that would let local districts hire armed marshals to patrol public schools

The marshals wouldn’t have to be police officers, he said, but could be school district employees in good standing who have a license to carry concealed weapons.

“I’m going to be beating the drum again. We had this shooting this week. If we do what we did last time and nothing is done, this will come back again,” West said at the time.