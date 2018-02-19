The pupils who survived Nikolas Cruz’s murderous assault on his former Florida high school are directing their sorrow and anger at US President Donald Trump and Congress to spark change in gun laws.

The teenagers, who lost friends and teachers when Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, hit the news hard over the weekend to call on politicians to tighten up America’s famously lax gun laws.

On NBC’s ﻿Meet the Press, pupil David Hogg – reacting to US President Donald Trump blaming the lack of restrictions on Congress Democrats during the Obama administration – said: “How dare you. You’re the president … their blood is on your hands.”

On Sunday Hogg and his friends gathered at a park not far from the school where 14 classmates and three educators were killed Wednesday, turning picnic tables under the gazebo into their makeshift headquarters to continue their campaign against gun violence.

Munching on powdered doughnuts and pizza at the park, the pupils led chants of “Action now” and held up poster boards with messages such as “Gun violence is domestic terrorism” and “Enough is enough.”

“We are saying as young adults, enough is enough and we are taking that message as far as possible,” Emma Gonzalez, 18, a senior at Stoneman Douglas, told thousands at a rally Saturday.

The pupils are organising trips to Tallahassee this week and Washington on March 24.

“We’re trying to flood different websites with our information, we’re trying to get people all over the state, the country, worldwide so we can stop this from continuing,” said Gonzalez, who is helping to organise the trips to the capitals.

After they attend the funeral of 16-year-old Carmen Schentrup on Tuesday morning, about 100 students will board buses to Tallahassee.

While there, they have plans to meet Democratic state Senator Lauren Book, Attorney General Pam Bondi and high-ranking legislators.

At a rally demanding gun restrictions in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Gonzalez called out President Donald Trump and the NRA in a seething speech that went viral.

“When it comes to this type of stuff, I’ve always been looking for a platform,” Gonzalez said.

There was also a considerable crowd that had gathered throughout the morning and afternoon at the school, people continuing to drop flowers at memorials and offer hugs to teary-eyed students.

It was a busy day for Gonzalez and several other students as they appeared on political talk shows Sunday morning.

On NBC’s Meet the Press and CNN’s State of the Union, the students talked about the trips they’re organising to push for stricter gun laws, including to Tallahassee to meet with state legislators this week.

The five students responding to the shootings that killed 17 classmates and teachers at the school on Wednesday were Gonzalez, Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind and Jaclyn Corin.

They have set up social media accounts for a movement they’re calling “Never Again.” The hashtag for the movement, #NeverAgain, has been going viral.

Using the newly created @NeverAgainMSD Twitter account, survivors have been getting the word out about a demonstration scheduled for March 24 in Washington.

It will be called the March For Our Lives and its details are being shared on another Twitter account created by the students in the wake of the shooting, @AMarch4OurLives.

Student David Hogg on @MeetThePress: "You're supposed to bring this nation together, not divide us. How dare you? Children are dying, and their blood is on your hands because of that. Please take action. Stop going on vacation in Mar-a-Lago. Take action. Work with Congress." https://t.co/AWNbETM7P4 — David Gura (@davidgura) February 18, 2018

Corin said that after a vigil Thursday night at the city’s amphitheatre, she started thinking about a trip to Tallahassee, and the next day she and the other four students were working together to get the word out and handle the logistics of the trip.

They’ve already been in contact with organisers of last year’s Women’s March to plan the trip to Washington.

“We are doing this for the victims, to not let them die in vain,” Corin said.

Gonzalez said they’re bringing a message to Trump, Gov. Rick Scott and US Senator Marco Rubio, although they said their goal should be non-partisan.

“We are talking directly to them and all other members of the United States government that are being funded by the NRA to tell them now is the time to get on the right side of this,” Gonzalez said on Meet the Press.

“We’re going to maintain the momentum.”

There has already been a call for a national school walkout on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the shootings at Columbine High School in Colorado.

“We’re not going to let those 17 bullets we just took take us down,” Kasky told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press. “If anything, we’re going to keep running and we’re going to lead the rest of the nation behind us.”

One of the students had a parting shot for Trump and a recent tweet blaming Democrats for a lack of action.

Trump’s tweet Saturday said: “Just like they don’t want to solve the DACA problem, why didn’t the Democrats pass gun control legislation when they had both the House & Senate during the Obama Administration. Because they didn’t want to, and now they just talk!”

“How dare you,” Hogg responded.

“You’re the president. You’re supposed to bring us together, not divide us,” he said. “How dare you. Children are dying and their blood is on your hands because of that. Please. Take action.”

CNN plans a town hall with Stoneman Douglas students on Wednesday night, with Jake Tapper set to moderate.