The gun store that police say sold Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz the AR-15 assault weapon that was used to kill 17 people last week has “closed indefinitely.”

The owners of Sunrise Tactical Supply in Coral Springs, Florida, closed the shop due to fears for both themselves and the area, their lawyer told the Miami Herald.

“They are scared – not just for their safety – but more importantly about how the reaction is going to be for the rest of the community as they try to re-enter it,” lawyer Douglas Rudman said.

He added that the owners felt a “tremendous sense of responsibility in this situation and just horribleness that they feel that one of their weapons fell into the hands of this maniac,” who is blamed for the deaths at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

The owners of the small business, located in a strip mall near the school, said they ensured that Cruz had filled out all of the required paperwork, which included his driving licence and assurances that he did not suffer from mental illness.

The store owners that Cruz only bought the semi-automatic rifle off the shelf and did not purchase any accessories, modifications or ammunition so as not to raise eyebrows.

The Daily Mail also reported that Cruz had bought other assault weapons from another local gun store – Gun World of South Florida – since 2016, but not the one used in the killing spree.

“He was not a regular customer of ours,” Kim Waltuch the owner of Gun World told The Daily Mail.

“We went through the process of the background checks, which is the only way we release a firearm. He was immediately approved.”

Waltuch said the store has been raising money for victims of the shooting.