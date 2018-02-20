US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged attorney Alex Van Der Zwaan with lying to investigators about his communications with Rick Gates, the partner of former Trump aide Paul Manafort.

The indictment against Alex Van Der Zwaan also accuses him of deleting or otherwise not producing emails sought by the Special Counsel’s office, which is investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Van Der Zwaan, who is formerly of massive law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, was charged on February 16 in federal court in Washington related to a report he helped prepare on the trial of a Ukrainian politician, Yulia Tymoshenko.

Van Der Zwaan was charged with a criminal information, which typically precedes a guilty plea.

Gates, a former Trump campaign aide, was indicted last year on charges of conspiracy to launder money and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. He was reportedly finalising a plea deal as of last week.

Manafort was campaign manager for Donald Trump’s election push from June-August 2016.

He has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, being an unregistered agent of foreign principal, making false statements and other charges.

Van Der Zwaan with attend a plea hearing later on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.