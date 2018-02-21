NewsWorldUnited States & Canada
Taco Bell cashier fired after putting Asian racial slur on customer receipt

Slur was used to describe first-year University of Pennsylvania Ph.D. student In Young Lee who was dining at the fast food restaurant

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 21 February, 2018, 9:21am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 21 February, 2018, 9:21am

Associated Press
Associated Press

Taco Bell said an employee who used a racial slur to refer to an Asian-American customer no longer works for the fast-food chain.

The company issued the statement Tuesday following reports that a cashier in Philadelphia entered a slur to describe a student on a printed receipt during the weekend.

First-year University of Pennsylvania Ph.D. student In Young Lee told the Daily Pennsylvanian it was important to make a conscious effort to fight racism.

Lee also posted an image of the receipt on Facebook and a message saying he was “infuriated” by the incident.

“Our interaction was very ordinary and cordial even, until I saw my name on the receipt that read “STEVE CH**K”. I was so infuriated that I couldn’t help but to confront the cashier,” Lee wrote on Facebook.

Taco Bell said the franchisee was retraining staff at the restaurant and management has apologised directly to Lee.

 

