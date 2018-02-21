US President Donald Trump suggested arming teachers during a meeting at the White House with tearful students, teachers and parents affected by gun violence on Wednesday.

Trump had called the meeting in response to the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last week that saw 17 pupils and educators killed.

The president suggested that arming educators “would only be obviously for people who are very adept at handling a gun.”

“It’s called concealed carry,” he said. “Where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them, they would go for special training and they would be there, and you would no longer have a gun-free zone.”

“A gun-free zone is, let’s go in and let’s attack,” he said.

“There are many ideas that I have, many ideas that other people have and we’ll pick out the most important ideas and work to get them done. It won’t be talk, it’s gone on too long.”

Trump also said that “We’re going to be very strong on background checks, we’re doing very strong background checks, very strong emphasis on the mental health.”

The group included some pupils, teachers and parents from Marjory Stoneman Douglas itself.

Ariana Klein, who survived the shooting, told Trump: “This is not just Parkland any more, this is America. This is every student in every city.”

The president told the group that he wanted to hear suggestions for addressing gun violence in schools, saying, “After I listen we’re going to get things done.”

He was faced with grieving families looking for answers. Few had concrete suggestions, but a few spoke in favour of raising age limits for buying assault weapons.

Parkland student Samuel Zeif said he’s heard of 15-year-olds buying rifles. Cary Gruber, father of a Parkland student, implored Trump: “It’s not left and right,” adding: “if you can’t buy a beer, shouldn’t be able to buy a gun.”

More than 40 people were assembled in the State Dining Room for the meeting, including six pupils from Marjory Stoneman Douglas and their parents.

Also present were Darrell and Sandra Scott, whose daughter was killed in the Columbine, Colorado, shooting; and Nicole Hockley and Mark Barden, who lost children in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. Students and parents from the Washington area also were present.

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow was among the victims, told Trump that it was far too easy for people such as Cruz to acquire weapons.

“I’m here because my daughter has no voice. She was murdered last week and she was taken from us, shot nine times on the third floor.

“We as a country failed our children. This shouldn’t happen.

“We go to the airport, I can’t get on a plane with a bottle of water, but we leave some animal to walk into a school.

“It is just not right. And we need to come together as a country and work on what is important and that is protecting our children in the schools – that is the only thing that matters right now.”

The student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Julia Cordover, tearfully told Trump that she “was lucky enough to come home from school.”

She added: “I am confident you will do the right thing.”

Not all the students impacted by the shooting came to the White House.

David Hogg, who has been one of the students actively calling for gun control was invited but declined, said his mother Rebecca Boldrick.

“His point was [Trump needs] to come to Parkland, we’re not going there,” she said.

Hundreds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas students had elected to go to Tennessee to talk to state politicians at the legislature on Wednesday, and held protests at the same time as Trump held his meeting.

Trump’s remarks about background checks were not elaborated on, but over the weekend, the White House said Trump had spoken to Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, about a bipartisan bill designed to strengthen the FBI database of prohibited gun buyers.

The bipartisan background check legislation would be aimed at ensuring that federal agencies and states accurately report relevant criminal information to the FBI.

It was introduced after the Air Force failed to report the criminal history of the gunman who slaughtered more than two dozen people at a Texas church.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders qualified the support, stressing that talks continue and “revisions are being considered,” but said “the president is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system.”

That is not the only sign that Trump is softening his stance on gun control.

Over the weekend, television present Geraldo Rivera had dinner with Trump and described him as “deeply affected” by his visit Friday with Parkland survivors.

Rivera said that they had discussed the idea of raising the minimum age to purchase assault-type weapons, and that Trump “suggested strongly that he was going to act to strengthen background checks.”

And on Tuesday Trump directed the Justice Department to ban bump-stock for rifles – the same modifications used in last year’s Las Vegas shooting.

Bump-stocks replace the grip and stock of semi-automatic rifles with a spring mechanism that uses the kinetic force of the blast to ‘bump’ the shooter’s finger on the trigger fast enough to fire at full-auto speeds.

“We must move past clichés and tired debates and focus on evidence-based solutions and security measures that actually work,” Trump said on Tuesday.

But those moves have drawn criticism as being inadequate, with Democrats questioning whether the Justice Department even has authority to regulate bump stocks and arguing that the background check legislation would not go far enough.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lacks authority under current law to ban bump stocks.

“If ATF tries to ban these devices after admitting repeatedly that it lacks the authority to do so, that process could be tied up in court for years, and that would mean bump stocks would continue to be sold,” said Feinstein, of California, calling legislation the only answer.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment about how it might implement Trump’s order or how an ongoing bump stock review would be affected.

ATF reviewed the devices and approved them in 2010, finding they did not amount to machine guns that are regulated under the National Firearms Act that dates to the 1930s.

Trump’s remarks will likely not go down well with his base, which is largely pro-gun ownership and opposed to any limitations on what they view as their Second Amendment right to own a gun.

That’s something he himself has played up, voicing strong support for gun rights and the National Rifle Association.

The main action Trump has taken on guns thus far has been to sign a resolution blocking an Obama-era rule designed to keep guns out of the hands of certain mentally disabled people.