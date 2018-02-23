Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates expected to plead guilty in Mueller’s Russia probe
PUBLISHED : Friday, 23 February, 2018, 11:05pm
UPDATED : Friday, 23 February, 2018, 11:40pm
Rick Gates, a former adviser on Donald Trump’s 2016 US presidential campaign, was expected to plead guilty as soon as Friday in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, The New York Times and ABC News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Gates’ expected plea is a sign he is likely to cooperate in Mueller’s investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in Moscow’s alleged election meddling.
Robert Mueller brings new charges against Gates and Manafort
Mueller filed new criminal charges against former Trump aides Gates and Paul Manafort on Thursday, stepping up pressure in a legal battle that started last year.
