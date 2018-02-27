Hope Hicks, White House communications director and close aide of Donald Trump, arrived for a private interview on Tuesday with the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The panel’s top Democrat, Adam Schiff of California, said questions the committee wants to ask relate to events and conversations during Hicks’s role as part of the Trump campaign, and as part of the administration.

On January 31, The New York Times reported that a former spokesman for Trump’s legal team, Mark Corallo, was prepared then to tell Special Counsel Robert Mueller of his concerns over a comment Hicks made during a phone call with him and the president.

Hicks is meeting with the committee voluntarily. She didn’t speak to reporters as she made her way into committee offices.

According to the Times, Corallo said Hicks said during the call that emails written by Donald Trump Jnr about a June, 9, 2016, meeting with Russians at Trump Tower would “never get out.”

Corallo was concerned that Hicks might be considering obstructing justice, the Times reported, citing sources.

Her lawyer, Robert Trout, denied Hicks made such a statement or suggested documents or emails would be concealed, the Times reported.

Trout didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Some of the questions, Schiff said, will focus on “what role she may have played in the drafting of that initial false statement about the Trump Tower meeting” to the media last summer.

Schiff said that Hicks will be asked to describe what roles the younger Trump, and even the president, had in crafting that statement.

He was referring to reports that, during an Air Force One flight from Germany, Trump reportedly dictated a statement to Hicks as an initial response for the media to revelations that his eldest son had met with the Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign.

The statement’s assertion that Donald Trump Jnr and the Russian lawyer had primarily discussed a programme for adopting Russian children turned out to be false.

That emerged when emails revealed that Trump Jnr had agreed to the meeting after being offered dirt on his father’s presidential foe, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Hicks’s previously planned appearance before the panel was delayed, as her lawyers and the committee discussed the scope of the planned questioning. It wasn’t clear whether she plans to answer questions Tuesday.

Schiff said he hopes Hicks will be more forthcoming than former Trump aides Steve Bannon and Corey Lewandowski.

Committee Democrats complained that Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, gave scripted responses and refused to answer many questions, saying he’d been instructed by the White House to invoke executive privilege.

Schiff has called for the committee to consider contempt action against Bannon.

Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager, told committee members in his voluntary appearance in January he wasn’t prepared to answer questions beyond the time when he left the campaign, though he stopped short of asserting executive privilege.

He promised to return, but hasn’t.