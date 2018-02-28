US President Donald Trump is naming former digital adviser Brad Parscale as his campaign manager of his 2020 re-election campaign, it has emerged.

A person familiar with the announcement confirmed Parscale’s selection on condition of anonymity because they were unauthorised to publicly discuss the news.

The conservative website Drudge Report first reported his selection.

Parscale, an Austin-based digital consultant and ally of Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, ran the Trump campaign’s sophisticated digital operations in 2016.

He previously worked for the Trump Organisation.

House Democrats last year asked for information related to his work for Trump, saying his firm hadn’t turned over documents related to Russian contacts or WikiLeaks.

Trump has left little doubt about his intentions to seek re-election.

He filed the paperwork to organise his re-election committee on the same day as his inauguration, held his first campaign rally on February 18, 2017, in Florida, and has mused publicly about would-be Democratic challengers.

This report contains additional information from Bloomberg.