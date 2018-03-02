Two people have been shot dead on the campus of Central Michigan University in the US state of Michigan – and police say the suspect is still at large.

“There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter,” Central Michigan University said in a Twitter alert.

Police have not identified any of the parties involved in the shooting, but said that the victims were not students at the university, and that the shooting is believed to have “started from a domestic situation”.

City officials in Mount Pleasant said the suspect was a black male and considered “armed and dangerous.”

In a tweet, the city said: “The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie.

“He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911.”

The shooting took place on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall, an on-campus accommodation building.

Classes were cancelled, and the campus - along with sections of its city of Mount Pleasant - was placed on lockdown.

Connor Hall, a senior student at the university, tweeted just before 9am local time: “Helicopter has been deployed, perimeter set around the hall and out to the railroad tracks on the edge of campus. All academic halls have been placed in locked [sic] down.”

Another Twitter user, whose handle is simply “V”, wrote: “This is surreal. I shouldn’t be in a dark locked room hiding right now. I never thought this would be me going through this.

“I just wish our country wasn’t this way.”

Central Michigan University is located around 125 miles (200km) northwest of Detroit.