Oscars 2018: ‘Shape of Water’ wins best picture, adding to Guillermo del Toro’s directing prize
The #MeToo movement was front and centre for much of the night, while the top acting awards went to Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman
PUBLISHED : Monday, 05 March, 2018, 8:41am
UPDATED : Monday, 05 March, 2018, 1:03pm
Related topics
Welcome to the South China Morning Post’s coverage of the 2018 Academy Awards in Hollywood.
The #MeToo movement played a prominent role throughout the evening, with last year’s best actor Casey Affleck yanked from the customary role of presenting the Oscar for best actress, after he was implicated in the sexual abuse scandal that swept Hollywood.
Here’s how the evening played out.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
You may also like
Bittersweet love stories presented through dance, music and opera take showgoers on an emotional journey
In partnership with: HK ARTS FESTIVAL
Taste Festival exclusives: one off dishes, international visiting restaurants, unique collaborations
Brought to you by: Taste of Hong Kong Presented by Standard Chartered
Comments: