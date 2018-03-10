Donald Trump wanted Vladimir Putin to attend the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow so badly that he wrote the Russian president a letter begging him to come, according to a report.

The letter, written at a time when Trump was actively trying to promote his brand in Russia, included a handwritten addendum in which he expressed excitement about seeing “beautiful” women on his trip, several people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

It was supposedly during that trip that Trump engaged in sexual acts with women in a Moscow hotel room, according to an explosive dossier compiled by ex-British spy Christopher Steele. Trump, who owned the Miss Universe pageant at the time, married first lady Melania in 2005.

It is unclear if Trump’s pleading June 2013 letter was ever delivered to Putin, but even if it was, it evidently did not faze the Russian leader, as he never attended the pageant.

Investigators probing Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election have obtained the letter, sources said.

White House lawyer John Dowd downplayed its significance.

“Who cares?” Dowd told the New York Daily News when asked why Trump wrote the letter.

Donald Trump’s lawyer says he paid porn star Stormy Daniels with his own home equity line of credit

Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into Trump’s apparent eagerness to have Putin attend the Miss Universe pageant, and whether a relationship was forged during the Moscow trip, according to reports. Mueller has also looked into Trump’s relationship with Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov, who attended the pageant and has connections to the Kremlin.

Around the same time Trump reportedly wrote the Putin letter, he also took to Twitter to marvel at the Russian president.

“Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe pageant in November in Moscow,” Trump tweeted on June 18, 2013. “If so, will he become my new best friend?”