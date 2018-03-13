“Wow, what is that, man?”

Newly declassified video and audio show US Navy pilots encountering a UFO – with no wings and no tail – as they flew their Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet along the East Coast in 2015.

“What the **** is that thing?” one pilot can be heard saying in the video.

“Oh my gosh, dude! Look at that flying!” another exclaims.

According to a report on ABCNews.com, the 35-second piece of footage, captured by an infrared camera aboard an F/A-18 fighter jet travelling at an altitude of 7,600 metres, was released Friday by To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science (TTSA), a private scientific research and media group. It is led by Hal Puthoff, a Nasa and US Department of Defence adviser, and James Semivan, a former Central Intelligence Agency official.

US fighter pilots track UFO in video from Pentagon’s secret vault

The Department of Defence declined to comment on the video, which appears to show an object skimming at very high speed over ocean waves, to the delight and shock of the US military observers.

The new video comes soon after two other declassified videos of supposed UFO sightings by US Navy pilots in 2004 were published by The New York Times in December.

In one of those encounters, pilots David Fravor and Commander Jim Slaight, who were flying off the Southern California coast in F/A-18F Super Hornets, described seeing an oval-shaped object hovering above the sea.

When they flew lower to have a look at it, Fravor said, “it accelerated like nothing I’ve seen before.”

Fravor said he was mystified by what he saw in the 2004 incident. “It had no (exhaust) plumes, wings or rotors and outran our F-18s. I want to fly one.”