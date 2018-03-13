US President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced the embattled top diplomat with loyalist CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Trump announced the Cabinet shake-up – the biggest staff change in his administration so far – on Twitter, capping months of tensions between the Republican president and the 65-year-old former ExxonMobil chief executive.

He also announced that CIA deputy director Gina Haspel would step into Pompeo’s role at the intelligence agency.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!” Trump announced on Twitter.

A senior White House official said Trump asked Tillerson to step down on Friday, but did want not to announce it while he was on a trip to Africa.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

The official said Trump works well with Pompeo, a former congressman from Kansas seen as a loyalist within the administration, and wanted him in place before the US president’s planned talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and trade negotiations.

However, undersecretary of state for public diplomacy Steve Goldstein said President Trump never actually explained to Tillerson why he was fired.

“The secretary did not speak to the president this morning and is unaware of the reason, but he is grateful for the opportunity to serve, and still believes strongly that public service is a noble calling and not to be regretted,” Goldstein said.

President Trump later explained his decision to reporters, saying he and Tillerson had multiple disagreements, including over the Iran nuclear deal.

“We got along actually quite well but we disagreed on things,” he said.

“When you look at the Iran deal, I thought it was terrible, he thought it was OK. I wanted to either break it or do something, he felt a little differently. So we were not really thinking the same.”

There had been long-standing rumours throughout most of Tillerson’s tenure of friction between him and the president.

Trump and Tillerson, who had no diplomatic or political experience before becoming secretary of state, have diverged on policy numerous times, including over North Korea and Russia.

On Monday, Tillerson criticised Russia over the poisonings in England of a former spy and his daughter, directly blaming Moscow after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders stopped short of doing so.

Tillerson also appeared out of the loop last week when Trump announced he would meet North Korea’s leader and become the first sitting US president to do so.

But the same disconnect is unlikely to be seen between Trump and Pompeo, who has echoed the president’s hard line against Iran and North Korea and is a known China critic.

“With Mike Pompeo, we have a very similar thought process,” Trump said Tuesday.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Pompeo said China was “as big a threat to the US” as Russia.

Citing examples of efforts to steal US commercial information, he told the UK broadcaster in January that Chinese efforts to exert covert influence over the West are just as concerning as Russian subversion.

“We can watch very focused efforts to steal American information, to infiltrate the United States with spies – with people who are going to work on behalf of the Chinese government against America,” he said.

Experts say Tillerson’s exit is unlikely to significantly impact Sino-US ties because the only two men who can truly drive bilateral relations are President Xi Jinping and Trump himself.

“This might mean more of Xi’s aides such as Yang Jiechi and Ding Xuexiang would have to refamiliarise with Pompeo, but the main bilateral tone including intensifying conflicts between the two nations will not be changed,” said Shi Yinhong, director of Renmin University’s Centre on American Studies and an adviser to the State Council.

However, Professor Tang Xiaosong, an international relations expert with Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, said releasing Tillerson eliminates the biggest obstacle to Trump’s “uncontrollable policy rationale”.

“Upcoming policy consistency in the Trump’s administration would be more volatile and driven by Trump’s personal preference,” Tang said, warning military tensions in the South China Sea region could now escalate.