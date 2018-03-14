A charter bus carrying more than 50 Texas high school students home from a trip to Disney World plunged into an Alabama ravine early Tuesday morning, leaving more than a dozen injured, local authorities said.

Local media have identified the bus driver as the one person killed in the accident.

Multiple medical helicopters responded to the crash scene on I-10, about 20 miles (30km) east of Mobile, just after 6.00am The bus had been carrying 52 students at the time of the crash, with at least 20 seriously injured, at least one person dead, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG.

Crews at the bottom of the I-10 ravine where the fatal bus crashed occurred. pic.twitter.com/OK4y5MDhmM — WKRG (@WKRG) March 13, 2018

Baldwin County commissioner Christ Elliott said first responders “are having to rappel down” to access the crash site.

The passengers are reportedly mostly band members from Channel View High School in Texas. A family member told the news station they’d been travelling home from a field trip to Disney.

District officials confirmed the accident in a statement to Click2Houston, but noted “details are limited” at this time.

Officials at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, said the facility received 20 patients from the crash. Four of those patients suffered serious injuries, and 13 have been treated and released, officials said.