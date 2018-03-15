Transcripts and recordings of emergency calls made by the victims of last month’s Florida high-school shooting have been released to the public – providing a chilling insight into last month’s mass murder.

The calls, from teachers and pupils who were trapped in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz, provide one of the most comprehensive accounts yet on what happened that day.

In one call a student in Room 1216 of the freshman building says that three of her classmates were shot in the room at 2.22pm, and that there are “holes in the wall”.

“There are a lot of people around us who are injured, people are bleeding,” she says. “Please, [the shooter is] upstairs now,” she says. “Please, oh my God.”

She continues: “Stoneman Douglas High School. There’s a shooting at a school. Please, please, please. Please hurry.”

“Do not hang up the phone,” the Coral Springs dispatcher says. The girl whimpers.

Between 2pm and 4pm on February 14, Coral Springs received 115 calls to the 911 emergency line from students, teachers and their parents.

“Please, please, there are people here they are all bleeding, they are going to die,” the student in Room 1216 tells the dispatcher.

She whispers to someone in her class – “Is he dead, is he dead?” – before crying to the dispatcher: “There’s a kid, I think he’s dead.”

“Stay on the phone,” the dispatcher says. “We have lots of help on the way, OK?”

“Please, he’s dead.”

The girl says she is willing to try CPR. But she’s in hiding, and her teacher tells her not to move. The dispatcher urges her to climb into a closet to hide but the closets are on the other side of the room.

“Make sure nobody in your class moves an inch, got it?”

“He’s got blood dripping down his arms,” she says of one students, as the girl tries to explain her “neighbour” is among the wounded.

“Is he still breathing?” asks the dispatcher.

“I don’t know, I can’t tell,” the student replies.

Then panic comes over the line as someone is heard nearing the room: “They’re coming in, they’re coming in!” she cries. Only afterwards does the student realise the intruders are police officers.

The student wails as she sees some classmate: “Oh my God, they’re dead.”

The teacher in the classroom made a call to emergency services herself, in which she can be heard repeatedly whispering to students.

“Please stay down, please stay down,” she says. “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.”

She urges the dispatcher to send help: “There’s gunshots. Please come.”

The dispatcher asks: “Have you guys gotten training for active shooter?”

“Ummm, no, not really,” the teacher replies.

She said the door was locked but a male pupil was shot after “it” went through the door.

“The bullet went through the door?” the dispatcher asks.

“Yes, I have a student down,” the teacher says. “I have a student down.”

The wounded student isn’t breathing.

“It happened so fast,” she says.

Unable to see the gunman, the teacher says she thinks she has about 24 students hiding in the corner of the classroom with her. “With the one student down, it’s 25.”

As the dispatcher continues to try to keep the woman calm, the teacher again whispers forcefully to her students: “Stay down. Stay down. Oh my God.”

The dispatcher asks about the wounded student, who is leaned over his desk.

“There’s blood all over,” the teacher tells her. “He got shot in the chest. There’s smoke all in my room. My window and my door is shot in.”

About four minutes and 45 seconds into the call, the teacher can be overheard asking another student: “Are you hit?” She then tells the dispatcher: “I have another student hit.”

The calls continued, with one coming from a girl in Room 1214: “They were shooting into my classroom,” she said, adding that someone in the classroom had blood on their face. “He shot the window in.”

In another call, a girl cries: “A lot of blood, please help. Please, it’s real. Please help.”

Then the line goes dead.

The calls were released the same day that a not-guilty plea was filed on behalf of Cruz by the judge in his case.

Cruz, 19, faces the death penalty if he is convicted, prosecutors have said.