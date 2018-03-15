A man dressed in drag as Queen Elsa from the movie Frozen ran out of a bar Tuesday night to help a Boston police wagon stuck in the piles of snow left by a nor’easter that hit the region.

As onlookers cheer, Elsa pushes the wagon, then hikes up her gown to get a better angle, a video shows. She directs the wagon backward and forward and even bends down to clear snow away from a tyre with her hands.

Christopher Haynes, a restaurant publicist, was at The Gallows bar Tuesday evening during the snowstorm. In the packed bar, he saw a man he knew walk in wearing an Elsa costume.

“My neighbourhood is a little colourful, so I didn’t think too much of it,” Haynes said. “Two minutes later I saw Elsa outside. You can’t make this stuff up.”

He decided to take a video of the heroic feat.

Bar patrons whoop and holler for Elsa, identified by The Boston Globe as Jason Triplett, 37, a lawyer who told the Globe he bought the costume last year and wore it to the bar as a gag.

In the video, patrons scream “Come on, Elsa!” and “Let him go!” as they chuckle in disbelief.

And they cheer wildly when the truck drives away. Elsa takes a dramatic curtsy.

On social media, the other bar patrons were criticised for not going out to help. Haynes said they were too stunned.

“I feel a little guilty we didn’t help push,” Haynes said. “But Elsa had it taken care of, clearly.”