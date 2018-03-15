‘Let him go’: drag Queen Elsa frees a police truck stuck in snow
As onlookers cheer, Elsa throws back her cape over her shoulder to get a better angle
A man dressed in drag as Queen Elsa from the movie Frozen ran out of a bar Tuesday night to help a Boston police wagon stuck in the piles of snow left by a nor’easter that hit the region.
As onlookers cheer, Elsa pushes the wagon, then hikes up her gown to get a better angle, a video shows. She directs the wagon backward and forward and even bends down to clear snow away from a tyre with her hands.
Christopher Haynes, a restaurant publicist, was at The Gallows bar Tuesday evening during the snowstorm. In the packed bar, he saw a man he knew walk in wearing an Elsa costume.
So... #elsa to the rescue @bostonpolice #bostonfrozen @7News #southend pic.twitter.com/bp2yPxGwnW
— Jordi Mullor (@mullordi) March 14, 2018
“My neighbourhood is a little colourful, so I didn’t think too much of it,” Haynes said. “Two minutes later I saw Elsa outside. You can’t make this stuff up.”
He decided to take a video of the heroic feat.
Bar patrons whoop and holler for Elsa, identified by The Boston Globe as Jason Triplett, 37, a lawyer who told the Globe he bought the costume last year and wore it to the bar as a gag.
In the video, patrons scream “Come on, Elsa!” and “Let him go!” as they chuckle in disbelief.
A post shared by Jason Paul (@jptriplett1) on Mar 13, 2018 at 5:28pm PDT
And they cheer wildly when the truck drives away. Elsa takes a dramatic curtsy.
On social media, the other bar patrons were criticised for not going out to help. Haynes said they were too stunned.
“I feel a little guilty we didn’t help push,” Haynes said. “But Elsa had it taken care of, clearly.”
