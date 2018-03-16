Several people were killed and cars crushed when a newly installed pedestrian bridge spanning several lanes of traffic collapsed at Florida International University on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, officials said.

“Several people were killed. I just don’t know how many,” Alejandro Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol said in a telephone interview.

There were at least five to six vehicles crushed underneath the pedestrian crosswalk, he added.

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

The bridge connects the university with the city of Sweetwater and was installed on Saturday in six hours over the eight-lane highway, according to a story that was posted on the university’s website. It was 174 feet (53m) long and weighed 950 tonnes.

FIU BRIDGE HAS COLLAPSED. STAY CLEAR OF CAMPUS. pic.twitter.com/J8mUNuIrdZ — Jonathan Muñoz (@Munozz_Jonathan) March 15, 2018

Yeah... a 950 ton bridge falling on you? Yeah you aren’t surviving this. This is going to be a major lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/1jbWEmwYLl — Brett Nesbitt (@penguins8766) March 15, 2018

Television footage showed firefighters were walking across the flattened wreckage and medics were treating injured people. Emergency personnel appeared to be trying to work their way through a hole in the top of the bridge.

Miami police warned people to avoid the area.

The Miami Herald reported the bridge was installed on Saturday morning.

The Florida International University had posted a video of the bridge coming together just days ago on Twitter.