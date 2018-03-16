Donald Trump Jnr’s wife Vanessa files for divorce

The wife of Donald Trump Jnr, the US president’s eldest son, filed for divorce on Thursday in New York, according to several American media reports.

Vanessa Trump, nee Haydon, married Donald Jnr in November 2005. The couple, both 40, have five children between the ages of three and 10.

According to multiple media reports, the former model filed for an uncontested divorce, meaning proceedings will not include a dispute over custody and assets.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond when asked for confirmation.

Several weeks ago, The New York Post tabloid had reported the couple had marital woes, citing differences over Donald Jnr’s frequent travel and, like his father, a penchant for the social media site Twitter.

In mid-February, his wife, who normally shies away from media attention, found herself in the headlines after she opened a letter sent to her husband that contained a mysterious white powder.

The powder was harmless but Vanessa Trump was hospitalised as a preventive measure, along with her mother, who was there when she opened the envelope.

On March 1, a 24-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested and charged with sending a threatening message and powder.