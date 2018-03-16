The United States and South Korea expressed “cautious optimism” Friday that North Korea could enjoy a “brighter future” after a planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un before the end of May.

Trump and South Korea President Moon Jae-in discussed preparations for their upcoming meetings with North Korea and agreed that “concrete actions” were the key to achieving denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the White House said in a statement.

“The two leaders expressed cautious optimism over recent developments and emphasised that a brighter future is available for North Korea, if it chooses the correct path,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump and Moon, who spoke by telephone, said the North must follow “the correct path” and that they would maintain “maximum pressure” on Kim before the possible talks.

Sweden says ‘we don’t think we can solve world’s problems’ after meeting with North Korea on denuclearisation

Trump and Moon were speaking as US officials met the South Korean and Japanese foreign ministers in Washington, and North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho met the Swedish prime minister in Stockholm.

North Korea has yet to confirm that it issued an invitation for Trump to meet Kim for nuclear disarmament talks, as South Korean officials reported to Trump during a White House meeting last week.

But Sweden has long acted as an intermediary between Pyongyang and Washington, and Trump appears determined to push ahead with talks he believes are possible because of the success of his campaign to isolate the North militarily and economically.

Talks between Sweden and North Korea in Stockholm will continue on Saturday after initially being due to end late on Friday, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Sweden has said it is ready to act as a facilitator to help resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula.

“Talks will continue tomorrow,” the source said.

North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho arrived in the Swedish capital on Thursday for talks with Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom.

The rare visit prompted speculation the two diplomats could lay the groundwork for a possible meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim.