At least a dozen people have been arrested for animal cruelty after they were found to be engaged in what appeared to be ritual animal sacrifice in a Texas home, police have said.

At around 7pm on Friday, Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call in west Bexar County after neighbours reported seeing animals being sacrificed with knives – and found 12-14 people in a garage apparently committing the grisly deed.

“It appeared that they were having some sort of ritual,” Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez told ﻿Kens 5 . “One of the other persons was holding up a chicken and draining blood into a container.

“There was containers there. There was heads of what looked like goats and animals dead and alive inside.”

Gonzalez told The San Antonio Express that police saw a woman was cutting up animal parts while another person was draining the blood of a chicken into a container.

Deputies found additional mutilated animals inside the home, including goat heads and more chickens.

“They were speaking a different language the officer did not recognise.” Gonzalez told the ﻿Express, adding that the deputy in question is fluent in English and Spanish.

Gonzalez said between 12 and 14 people were arrested and will face misdemeanour charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

“That’s pretty scary,” one neighbour told ﻿Kens 5. “I can’t believe this is happening.

“Before I saw a rooster or something in the backyard. I've had some issues with their dogs, but I've never seen them sacrifice anything before that.”