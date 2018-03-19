Uber has suspended its driverless car tests after a woman was struck and killed by one of its autonomous vehicles in Arizona, police said on Monday.

The accident in the city of Tempe marked the first fatality from a self-driving vehicle, which are still being tested around the globe, and could derail efforts to fast track the introduction of the new technology in the United States.

The car was in self-driving mode with a vehicle operator behind the wheel at the time of the accident, which occurred overnight from Sunday to Monday, Tempe police said.

“The vehicle was travelling northbound … when a female walking outside of the crosswalk crossed the road from west to east when she was struck by the Uber vehicle,” police said in a statement.

In a tweet, Uber expressed its condolences and said the company was fully cooperating with authorities.

Apple reveals driverless car system to detect pedestrians

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.”

The name of the woman, who died of her injuries, has not been made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

With additional reporting from Bloomberg and Associated Press