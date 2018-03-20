A serial bomber is suspected of planting four bombs detonated this month around Austin, Texas, that have killed two people and injured four others and unnerved residents of the Texas capital.

“We are clearly dealing with what we expect to be a serial bomber at this point,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told a news conference on Monday. “We have seen similarities in the devices that exploded here last night and the other three devices.”

Christopher Combs, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio division, said the stakes “went up a lot” on Sunday with the bomber’s use of a tripwire – a significantly more complex device than the last three.

Combs, who is investigating the Austin attacks, said: “The bomber has obviously shown us that he has the ability to make more complex devices, to hurt more people, to be more random. And that’s not good. That why we need to talk to the bomber about what is going on.”

Two men were injured on Sunday by the latest bomb, which police said may have been activated by a tripwire across a pavement, a more advanced design than the previous bombs that were set off when victims handled packages left on doorsteps.

The men, 22 and 23 years old, were taken to a hospital with what police described as “substantial” but not life threatening injuries.

On Sunday agents swept the relatively affluent neighbourhood called Travis Country where Sunday’s bomb exploded and asked residents for home surveillance videos.

“It’s scary,” Thad Holt, a 76-year-old retiree, said in an interview, recalling that he and his wife had strolled near the bomb site about half an hour before the explosion. “It’s one of those things … that happens elsewhere.”

Adam McGinnis, who also lives in the neighbourhood, says he was reading on his back porch Sunday night when he heard what sounded like a large gun blast.

He says he figured it must have been a transformer that blew and didn’t realise it was a bombing until his wife told him Monday morning.

Police said the Sunday bomb – the fourth so far – had similarities to the three parcel bombs. They said whoever was responsible was trying to send a message and should contact authorities to explain.

The previous parcel bombs exploded in three east side neighbourhoods, killing a man and a teenage boy, both black and leaving a Hispanic woman fighting for her life.

Manley said police were also investigating the bombings as possible hate crimes, but cautioned on Monday that the theory may not hold up, as Sunday’s attack did not appear to have targeted specific people and both victims were white.

The first parcel bomb detonated on March 2, killing Anthony Stephan House, a 39-year-old black man.

A bomb on the morning of Monday March 12 killed Draylen Mason, a 17-year-old African-American teenager and budding musician, and injured his mother, whose name was not made public.

A few hours later, a third bomb injured a 75-year-old Hispanic woman, who has not been identified.

Police have received more than 700 calls about suspicious packages since the three parcel bombs, but authorities have not found any that posed a security risk, Manley said.

Manley said that more than 500 federal agents were involved in the investigation, including from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Austin, with a population of nearly 1 million people, is home to the University of Texas and a plethora of tech companies and has been one of the fastest-growing major US cities.

﻿This report contains additional information from Associated Press.

