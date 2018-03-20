US President Donald Trump said he congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection victory in a “very good” phone call on Tuesday - but it has emerged that he did not broach the issue of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US elections, or the poisoning of an ex-spy in the YK.

During a meeting at the White House with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, said that he had congratulated Putin, and said he believed a meeting between himself and the newly re-elected Russian premier would happen soon.

But the White House later confirmed that Trump did not take Putin to task over Russia’s alleged attempts to undermine US democracy - which have already earned sanctions on a number of Russian citizens and businesses.

He also declined to ask about Russia’s alleged involvement in the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in the UK at the start of the month.

In his press event with Salman, Trump said he believed he and Putin would meet “in the not too distant future” to discuss the arms race between the two countries, as well as the situation in Ukraine, Syria, and North Korea.

He added that the arms race between the US and Russia “is getting out of control … but we will never allow anybody to have anything close to what we have.”

But he did not mention anything about Russia’s alleged sponsorship of troll farms that US intelligence agencies and the Treasury say were used to divide Americans and undermine the political process.

Trump hasn’t congratulated Putin yet. Moscow understands



Trump’s decision to congratulate Putin was met with anger by Senator John McCain, a long-time critic of both Trump and Putin, who said: “An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections.”

Putin’s reelection came with no real opposition, as his most prominent opponent was barred from the ballot and most media remained under state control. Other world leaders have been reluctant to congratulate Puton for those reasons.

White House spokeswoman Sanders defended the call, and noted that then-President Barack Obama made a similar call at the time of Putin’s last electoral victory. “We don’t get to dictate how other countries operate,” she said.

McCain, an Arizona Republican the Armed Services Committee chairman, also said that by congratulating Putin, Trump has “insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election to determine their country’s future”.

McCain has previously called Putin a murderer and a thug. He’s also pressed the Trump administration to respond aggressively to Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Trump’s remarks came shortly after the Kremlin announced the pair had spoken, saying: “Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the presidential election.”

Putin says he doesn’t want an arms race in softer post-win tone

“Special attention was paid to making progress on the question of holding a possible meeting at the highest level,” it said, saying that the pair had also discussed Syria and North Korea.

“In all, the conversation carried a constructive, businesslike character and was oriented toward overcoming the problems that have piled up in US-Russian relations.”

Top White House spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request asking them to confirm or deny the Kremlin’s claim that Trump congratulated Putin.

“The leaders said they would work to develop practical cooperation in various directions, including in questions of assuring strategic stability and fighting international terrorism,” the Kremlin said.

“Among other things, the need to coordinate efforts to limit an arms race was discussed.”

Putin won a fourth presidential term in Sunday’s Russian election, allowing him to serve until 2024. He took 77 per cent of the votes, with 68 per cent turnout, the government said.

But he barely campaigned, opposition activist Alexei Navalny was barred from the ballot, and reports of ballot-stuffing and people being ordered to vote by their employers rolled in throughout election day.