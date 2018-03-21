Austin bombings suspect reportedly shot by police

The suspect believed to be responsible for a series of bombings in Texas has reportedly been shot, following a confrontation with Austin’s Police Swat team.

NBC News, citing two enforcement sources familiar with the investigation, said on Wednesday morning that the suspect in the Austin bombings is believed to be down and neutralised.

No location was given for the confrontation, other than that it occurred in the Austin area. The incident comes after a number of home-made bombs have hit the Texas capital of Austin this month.

In Austin, the first three devices were parcel bombs dropped off in front of homes in three eastern Austin neighbourhoods. The fourth went off on Sunday night on the west side of the city and was described by police as a more sophisticated device detonated through a trip wire mechanism.

The four devices were similar in construction, suggesting they were the work of the same bomb maker, officials said. In addition, there was also a package bomb that blew up at a FedExdistribution centre near San Antonio on Tuesday, but officials were unsure whether it was linked to the Austin bombs. There was also a sixth incendiary device at a Goodwill store but police were also unsure whether it was related.

The apparent serial bomb campaign has put Austin on edge. NBC-affiliated Austin television station KXAN reported that the Austin Police Department said that from 8am. Monday, March 19 through to8am on Tuesday, March 20 it received 420 suspicious package calls.

Since Monday, March 12, police have responded to more than 1,250 calls. The KXAN newsroom had also received reports from viewers about police activity throughout the city and possible suspicious packages.