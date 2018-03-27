The US agreed to revise its trade deal with South Korea and spare the country from US President Donald Trump’s steel tariff, as the allies sought to resolve disputes before planned meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The two countries reached an agreement “in principle” on the bilateral free trade agreement known as Korus, South Korea’s trade ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement came after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had reached a “very productive understanding.”

To avoid the steel tariff, South Korea would limit US shipments of the metal to about 2.7 million tonnes a year, the ministry said.

The country also agreed to double to 50,000 the number of US cars that could be imported without meeting local safety standards, although American manufacturers sell far fewer cars in the market.

Lighthizer’s press office didn’t respond to requests for comment on the agreement. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told CNBC on Monday that “it looks like we’re going to have a very, very good result” on Korus.

The deal would be Trump’s first since taking office promising to put “America First” last year and triggering a series of trade disputes with nations from Canada and China.

Trump criticised the United State’s six-year-old trade deal with South Korea as a “job killer,” and opened negotiations, even as he sought President Moon Jae-in’s help to pressure North Korea over Kim’s nuclear weapon’s programme.

The disagreement threatened to drive a wedge between the two allies as Moon prepared to meet Kim next month, an encounter that Trump needs to pave the way for his own proposed summit with the North Korean leader.

Moon urged Trump “to show the world that our alliance is very solid” and resolve their trade disputes in a phone call earlier this month.

“Ahead of the inter-Korean summit in late April and the US-North Korea summit in May, we’re at a moment where close cooperation is more important than at any other time,” Yoon Young-chan, Moon’s chief communications official, told reporters on Monday. “We can now solidify the already watertight cooperation between South Korea and the US.”

The steel quota is unlikely to hurt South Korea’s exports since sales to the US account for 11 per cent of total overseas shipments of the metal, the South Korean ministry said. The quota is set at 70 per cent of the average of steel sales to the US during 2015-17.

South Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong said the country’s tariff exemption was the first granted by Trump on the country level, and officials were still discussing with the US whether it would be permanent or expire after a time.

Kim cautioned that risk of trading with the US would persist during Trump’s presidency. US officials were most interested in the car trade, he said.

Korea’s trade surplus with the US was about US$18 billion last year, down from US$23 billion in 2016, according to the Korea International Trade Association. Cars accounted for more than 70 per cent of the value of the surplus.

The US will maintain tariffs on Korea’s exports of pickup trucks until 2041, from the previously agreed 2021, according to the ministry’s statement. Currently, no car company exports these vehicles from South Korea to the US, which factored into the talks, Kim said.

Previously lifted tariffs on South Korean car exports won’t be reimposed, Kim said, and the nation planned to ease some of the safety and environmental regulations on imported US cars.

The government will allow US manufacturers to sell up to 50,000 cars in South Korea that don’t meet local standards. The current ceiling is 25,000 cars, but there’s no US company that sells more than 10,000 cars a year, Kim said.

Korea didn’t agree to any additional opening of the agriculture market and also maintained its stance in other sensitive areas, the statement said. The two countries were able to reach agreement by narrowing the range of discussions and will seek to settle the details soon, the ministry said.

The two countries also discussed changing the wording of the Investor-State Dispute Settlement and trade remedies, and Korea said it will review a request from the US for Seoul to offer equal incentives to global pharmaceutical companies in developing new medicines.