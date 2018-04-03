One of the worst weeks in Tesla’s 15-year-history has sapped Elon Musk’s net worth and made the moon shot goals underlying his US$2.6 billion award seem all the more audacious.

The electric-carmaker’s stock has tumbled about 20 per cent since Musk’s record grant of share options was approved by investors on March 21.

The decline has been fuelled by a fatal crash of a Model X car, a recall of about 123,000 Model S vehicles and a credit-rating downgrade.

That’s dimmed the outlook for the chief executive officer to collect any of the options, which will vest in 12 increments if goals tied to market value and either revenue or earnings excluding certain items are met. The market-value hurdles start at US$100 billion and increase in US$50 billion increments.

Tesla says Model X vehicle that killed Apple engineer Walter Huang was on autopilot

Tesla’s market capitalisation fell to about US$42.6 billion on Monday as shares continued to slide, cutting roughly US$400 million off Musk’s net worth. He’s lost about US$1.9 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

However, neither Tesla nor Musk are bankrupt yet.

Tesla voluntarily recalls 123,000 Model S cars

The CEO remains one of the world’s richest individuals with his US$18.1 billion fortune, and has a full decade to achieve the goals that would trigger vesting of his options.