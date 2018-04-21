North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared he will suspend nuclear and missile tests starting Saturday, and that he will shut down the site where the previous six nuclear tests were conducted.

“I solemnly declare that we have accomplished credible weaponisation of nuclear forces,” Kim was quoted as saying at a Friday party meeting.

“Our decision to suspend nuclear tests is part of the world’s important steps for nuclear disarmament and our republic will join global efforts to completely suspend nuclear tests.”

North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

US President Donald Trump on Friday immediately welcomed Kim’s statement suspending nuclear and missile tests immediately and abolish a nuclear test site, and Trump said he looked forward to a summit with Kim.

“North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World – big progress! Look forward to our Summit,” Trump said in a message on Twitter.

Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera and US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pledged to maintain “maximum pressure” on North Korea to force it to give up its nuclear and missile programmes, Onodera told reporters after talks with Mattis at the Pentagon.

They “affirmed they would maintain pressure and sanctions to compel North Korea to abandon all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible fashion,” according to the Japanese minister.

The comments come ahead of his planned meeting next week with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a possible summit with US President Donald Trump in May or June.

“From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles,” the Korean Central News Agency said in a report on Saturday.

North Korea calls for ‘total end to nukes on peninsula’

The remarks came out of a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Worker’s Party of Korea held on Friday to discuss policy issues related to “a new stage” in a “historic” period.

“The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear test,” KCNA reported.

Moon has said that Kim is willing to discuss denuclearisation and that he will not insist on American troops being withdrawn from South Korea as part of any deal.

North Korea has defended its nuclear and missile programmes in the face of worldwide condemnation and sanctions as a necessary deterrent against perceived US hostility.

Tensions eased significantly after North Korea’s Kim called in a New Year’s speech for lower military tensions and improved ties with South Korea.

It sent a delegation to the Winter Olympics held in South Korea and agreed to meet with Moon and Trump to discuss denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

“This is a very serious initiative, it fits right in with North Korean policy and what they’ve been saying for a while,” said Joel Wit, a senior fellow at the US-Korea Institute at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies who was involved in North Korea talks from 1993 to 1995, referring to Kim’s statement. “They’ve decided that this is the moment to shift gears and to focus on developing their economy, end of story.”

“I don’t know exactly how they’ll go about it,” he said. “But they’re not going to give up their nuclear weapons without reciprocal steps from the US and others. But this is another sign that they are serious.”