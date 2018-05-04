President Donald Trump on Friday said that the date and venue for his landmark summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un would be announced soon, as he left open the prospect of future US troop reductions in the South.

“We now have a date and we have a location, we’ll be announcing it soon,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House on a trip to Texas.

Trump pushed back at suggestions he was envisaging a draw down of troops in South Korea as part of negotiations with Kim’s regime in the North, but he admitted it was a possibility in the longer term.

“Not really, not at this moment. Certainly not,” Trump said when asked if troop reductions were on the table.

“I think a lot of great things will happen. But troops are not on the table.”

The US president added, however: “Now I have to tell you, at some point into the future, I would like to save the money. You know, we have 32,000 troops there.”

National security adviser John Bolton called the report in The New York Times “utter nonsense” in a statement on Friday.

Plans for a historic summit meeting between Trump and Kim follow months of tense saber-rattling over Pyongyang’s testing of atomic weapons and long-range missiles, including some theoretically capable of reaching the US mainland.

But a spectacular detente in recent months has fed hopes of a historic turning point in the region.

Seoul and Pyongyang have remained technically at war since the 1950s but South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim agreed at a landmark summit last week to work towards a permanent treaty to replace a 65-year-old armistice.

Preparations for the Trump-Kim meeting have gathered further momentum since the Korean summit.

Trump said this week that the demilitarized zone, or DMZ, between North and South Korea would be an excellent venue for the planned summit, but that Singapore was also a possible site.

The Peace House at the DMZ was the venue for a meeting last month between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Trump, who has hinted at imminent news about three Americans detained in North Korea, once more sounded an upbeat note regarding their fate.

“We’re having very substantive talks with North Korea and a lot of things have already happened with respect to the [US] hostages. I think you’re going to see very good things,” added Trump, while answering media questions before boarding Marine One.

The US government was looking into reports that three Americans arrested in recent years in North Korea had recently been relocated from a labour camp to a hotel near Pyongyang, as expectations grow that they will be released before the summit.

The United States has been demanding the North free Kim Hak-song, Kim Sang-duk and Kim Dong-chul and reports have said the two sides were close to reaching a deal on their release.