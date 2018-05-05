NewsWorldUnited States & Canada
image

Donald Trump will host South Korea’s Moon Jae-in at the White House on May 22

The summit will ‘affirm the enduring strength of the United States-Republic of Korea alliance’, the White House said in a statement

PUBLISHED : Saturday, 05 May, 2018, 7:40am
UPDATED : Saturday, 05 May, 2018, 7:41am

Agence France-Presse
US President Donald Trump will host South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in for talks at the White House on May 22, as anticipation builds for much-awaited meetings with the North’s leader.

“This third summit between the two leaders affirms the enduring strength of the United States-Republic of Korea alliance and the deep friendship between our two countries,” the White House said in a statement.

Moon met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last month, and both sides promised to pursue the complete denuclearisation of the peninsula and a permanent peace.

North Korea has offered to close its nuclear test site this month – and invited US experts to verify the move.

“President Trump and President Moon will continue their close coordination on developments regarding the Korean Peninsula following the April 27 inter-Korean Summit,” the White House added.

“The two leaders also will discuss President Trump’s upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.”

The US president suggested earlier this week that the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas – scene of the historic Kim-Moon talks – could also be an appropriate venue for his own meeting with Kim.

 

