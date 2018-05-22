US stocks jump on ‘meaningful progress’ in China-US trade talks

US stocks were solidly higher on Monday after the US and China appeared to make major progress in trade talks, with industrial companies and banks making some of the biggest gains.

The Chinese government said it would buy more goods and services and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US postponed tariffs on up to US$150 billion in goods from China after the two sides made “meaningful progress” toward a new trade agreement.

In midday New York trading, the S&P 500 index was up 14 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,727. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 24,978. The index of 30 blue-chip stocks had climbed 371 points earlier.

The Nasdaq composite had gained 16 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 7,371 while the Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks had edged up 6 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 1,633.

The US and China concluded two days of trade negotiations with an agreement not to impose tariffs on each other. Beijing had said it would buy more farm goods, energy and other products and services from US companies.

The two sides, however, gave no indication of how much progress they had made towards ending their dispute entirely.

China said it could not guarantee that trade tensions would be permanently avoided and Mnuchin said US President Donald Trump could reintroduce the tariffs he has proposed if the countries fail to reach an agreement.

Evercore ISI analyst Terry Haines wrote in a note to clients that the most important thing is that the two sides are to keep talking. As long as they do that, they are unlikely to introduce any tariffs.

“Taken together, this month’s Washington and Beijing meetings are best understood as a promising foundation for continued discussions and negotiations,” Haines said.

Among industrials, Boeing gained 3.2 per cent to US$362.61 and construction equipment maker Caterpillar rose 2.6 per cent to US$159.77.

In the financial sector, JPMorgan Chase rose 0.9 per cent to US$112.17 and Morgan Stanley added 1.3 per cent to US$54.60.