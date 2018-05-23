A judge has ordered a 30-year-old man in New York state to move out of his parents’ house, after a short legal battle.

During the hearing on Tuesday, state Supreme Court justice Donald Greenwood tried to convince Michael Rotondo, who reportedly moved back home eight years ago after losing a job, to leave the family home in Camillus, near Syracuse, of his own accord. But Rotondo, who represented himself in court, argued that he was entitled to six more months of living with his family.

Greenwood called this demand “outrageous” and served him with an eviction order. Michael, in turn, called the eviction order outrageous.

Suing their son in state Supreme Court was a last resort for Christina and Mark Rotondo, who have spent the past few months sending Michael formal letters asking him to leave.

In a note dated 2 February, which has been filed in Onondaga county Supreme Court, they wrote: “Michael, after a discussion with your mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision.”

Rotondo received another letter shortly after that read: “Michael Joseph Rontodo, you are hereby evicted.”

After that failed, the Rotondos tried paying him to leave. They gave him US$1,100 “so you can find a place to stay” and offered him some life advice. “There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you,” a letter dated 18 February read. “Get one – you have to work!”

But Rotondo still didn’t leave. In April, his parents went to their local town court to try and legally evict their son but were told to take their case to the state Supreme Court. The Rotondos filed a petition in state court and the judge heard the case on Tuesday.

Despite being served with an eviction order, Rotondo seemed to enjoy his time in court. According to Syracuse.com, Rotondo asked television cameras to interview him outside the courtroom. He made it clear that he didn’t live in a basement, and that he had his own bedroom. He also said he did his own laundry.

Rotondo said he had his own business. When asked about that further, however, he would only say: “My business is my business.”