US President Donald Trump isn’t solely to blame for his clunky Twitter habits.

White House staffers tasked with occasionally crafting his tweets purposely mimic the president’s characteristic grammatical errors and fragmented style, according to a report.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Boston Globe Trump’s Twitter deputies intentionally capitalise random words, insert exclamation points in unusual places and connect loosely related ideas.

The sources said the aides have become so good at replicating Trump’s Twitter tone that it has become nearly impossible to distinguish whether a tweet is written by a staffer or the president himself.

While Trump’s tweets frequently include typos, the sources said the Twitter aides don’t purposely misspell words or names.

Trump tweets containing typos are typically removed and replaced with correctly spelt messages.

The people familiar with Trump’s Twitter dynamic wouldn’t give examples of tweets written by staffers.

But they revealed staffers often write a handful of samples about topics Trump hasn’t tweeted about, which he then sifts through.

Trump typically selects a couple of the samples and lightly edits them, the sources said.