Novelist Philip Roth, a dominant force in American literature throughout the latter half of the 20th century, has died, US media said late Tuesday. He was 85.

The New Yorker magazine first reported the death of Roth, who won the 1998 Pulitzer Prize for fiction for his acclaimed novel American Pastoral, and courted controversy with Portnoy’s Complaint and its libidinous title character He also won a host of other US literary awards, and the Man Booker International prize in 2011.

The New York Times said Roth died Tuesday of congestive heart failure, citing friend Judith Thurman.

A prolific essayist and critic, Roth was best known for mining the Jewish-American experience in his work.

His titanic stature on the post-World War II literary scene came from the universality of his message - in his own words: “I don’t write Jewish, I write American.”

He long managed to sustain his literary output both in terms of quality as well as quantity, as exemplified by his widely admired political trilogy that included American Pastoral as well as I Married a Communist (1998) and The Human Stain (2000).

The decorated author won most top literary honours but the coveted Nobel Literature Prize eluded him.

Philip Milton Roth was born on March 19, 1933 in Newark, New Jersey, the grandson of European Jews who were part of the 19th-century wave of immigration to the United States.

