US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump’s plan to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next month, thrown into doubt after Trump’s comments a day earlier, was still in place.

“We must maintain America’s historic role as a truly global power, whose first instinct and overwhelming preference is to use diplomacy to solve global challenges,” Pompeo said in testimony before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday. “We’re already seeing this in the preparations for our historic meeting with North Korea, still scheduled for June 12th.

“Our eyes are wide open to the lessons of history, but we’re optimistic that we can achieve an outcome that would be great for the world. Our posture will not change until we see credible steps taken towards the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.”

Plans for Trump and Kim to meet in Singapore on June 12 appeared unlikely after Trump suggested that China’s President Xi Jinping might have influenced Kim to take a harder line against demands that talks lead to Pyongyang’s abandonment of nuclear weapons. The US leader made the accusation last week and repeated it during his meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday at the White House.

“It may not work out for June 12,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday during his meeting with Moon.

“We’re moving along,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens. If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later. You never know about deals. … I’ve made a lot of deals. You never really know.”

In his remarks on Wednesday, Pompeo did not re-confirm that the location for the Trump-Kim summit would be Singapore.

While denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula is understood by all three sides to be the goal of direct diplomatic engagement between Washington and North Korea, Pyongyang has signalled that it wants reciprocal measures by the US and its military ally South Korea.