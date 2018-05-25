NewsWorldUnited States & Canada
Many injured by ‘massive explosion’ at restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario

PUBLISHED : Friday, 25 May, 2018, 12:27pm
UPDATED : Friday, 25 May, 2018, 12:27pm

Reuters
Reuters

More than a dozen people were injured in a “massive explosion” on Thursday evening in a restaurant in Mississauga, a suburb of the Canadian city of Toronto, media reported.

Some 15 people were injured in the blast at the Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant just after 10.30pm, CTV News reported. There was no word on the cause.

“Reports of multiple injuries, no info on the extent,” the Peel Regional Police said in a Tweet.

 

