United Airlines has reached a “resolution” with the owners of a French bulldog puppy that died during a flight after a cabin attendant ordered it stowed in an overhead bin in March.

“We are deeply sorry for this tragic accident and have worked with the Robledo family to reach a resolution,” the carrier said in a statement on Thursday.

United did not disclose how much it would pay the family of the dog, Kokito, in the settlement.

The March incident touched off fresh backlash against the carrier that has made headlines in recent years for various customer service failures.

Social media users at the time called for a boycott of the airline, and two US senators introduced to Congress the “Welfare of Our Furry Friends Act”, or “WOOFF” bill, that would impose civil fines for stowing animals in a plane’s overhead.

Figures from the US Transportation Department showing that out of 24 animals that died on US carriers last year, 18 were on United flights, were cited by lawmakers as evidence of United’s animal problem.

United has implemented new rules for its pet transport service, including barring certain breeds that are known to die during flights at higher rates than others.

The carrier has also said it would begin issuing brightly coloured bag tags to passengers travelling with in-cabin pets to help flight attendants easily identify the animals. It previously said the attendant who ordered the bag carrying Kokito to be stowed overhead did not know there was a dog inside.