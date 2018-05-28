By Matthew Michaels

Some smart thinking and a trip to the veterinarian helped a woman escape her boyfriend, who she says beat her and threatened to kill her.

A 28-year-old, unnamed woman in DeLand, Florida alleges she was assaulted and held captive by her boyfriend for two days, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

The woman convinced her boyfriend, 39-year-old Jeremy Floyd, to bring their dog to an animal hospital. When the woman went to the bathroom, she was able to slip a note to a staff member and the vet proceeded to call the police.

The full letter the woman gave to the vet read: “call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don’t let him know”.

The woman tried to escape Floyd on Wednesday night, but he allegedly chased her down and dragged her back to the house they lived in together, according to the affidavit.

It also said Floyd allegedly threatened to kill her with a loaded handgun that went off when she tried to take the weapon.

Volusia County sheriff deputies found two bullet holes in a hallway, according to local NBC affiliate WESH-2.

The woman reportedly went to sleep for 22 hours due to head trauma. When she woke up on Friday, she convinced Floyd to take the dog to the vet. On the drive to the animal hospital, she says Floyd again threatened to kill her.

Floyd was detained at DeLand Animal Hospital and charged with false imprisonment, battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to records from the Volusia County Correctional Facility.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for a head wound, a black eye, bruises on her arms and legs, and scratches on her hands and fingers, the News-Journal reported.

Public records show that Floyd had been arrested several times before, including on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, and intent to sell drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.

Read the original article at Business Insider