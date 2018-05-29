A close friend of Chelsea Manning says the convicted leaker of government secrets and long-shot candidate for US Senate in Maryland is safe after a photo on her Twitter account apparently showed her standing on the edge of an upper-storey window ledge.

Another tweet sent from Manning’s Twitter account said Manning wasn’t “really cut out for this world.”

Kelly Wright is a friend of Manning and is her Senate campaign’s communications director. She said in a Monday text that Manning’s adjustment to life outside prison “has been extremely difficult.”

Wright says the transgender woman’s loved ones are now asking for Manning “to be given the space to heal.”

The tweets did not say where the photo was taken, and Wright declined to say, “due to safety concerns.”