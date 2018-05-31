New restrictions on how long some Chinese students can stay in the United States, part of the Trump administration's efforts to battle what it considers theft of US intellectual property by Beijing, are receiving applause from at least one senator.

Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, hailed the policy change as “another great move!” in a tweet on Wednesday.

“China poses unprecedented threat,” Rubio wrote. “Student & academic visas are another weapon they use against us in their campaign to steal & cheat their way to world dominance.”

The changes, which will take effect on June 11, could limit some visas to one year, the State Department said on Tuesday. US embassies and consulates have received instructions that the new policy will apply to Chinese postgraduate students who are studying subjects that Beijing deems priorities in its “Made in China 2025” strategy, including robotics, aviation and hi-tech manufacturing.

The current US maximum for Chinese applicants is five years, and previous standard practice had been to issue student visas for the full length.

Chinese students are caught in the cross hairs of the escalating trade dispute between the two countries. The changes come as US President Donald Trump and his administration seeks to crack down on China's trade practices and Chinese acquisitions of US technologies in industries that Beijing wants to dominate.

On Tuesday, Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on US$50 billion of Chinese goods in retaliation for what his administration calls China's unfair trade practices.

While the visa application process itself has not changed, “every visa decision is a national security decision, and we must ensure that applicants do not pose a risk to the United States,” a State Department spokeswoman told the South China Morning Post in an email.

Some applications will be required to undergo additional administrative processing, the spokeswoman said. “Consular officers can also limit visas on a case-by-case basis, as appropriate to the circumstances of each case.”

The changes were foreshadowed in Trump's national security strategy issued in December, according to Associated Press. That document said the US would review and tighten visa procedures "to reduce economic theft by non-traditional intelligence collectors." It specifically mentioned possible restrictions on visas for foreign students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics.