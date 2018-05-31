Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is en route to the White House to advocate on behalf of a great-grandmother who is serving a life sentence in prison, a source familiar with the visit has said.

Kardashian West, who is married to pro-Trump rapper Kanye West, has urged the president to pardon 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who serving a life sentence without parole for a non-violent drug offence.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss it publicly, has been in touch with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser. He oversees the administration’s push to overhaul the nation’s prison system.

It’s unclear whether she will meet with President Donald Trump, but the president often invites visitors into the Oval Office.

In October, Kardashian West called Johnson’s life sentence “so unfair” on Twitter, and on Wednesday she tweeted: “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you.”

“She’s expressed a willingness to engage with us on prison reform, and we’ll engage with whoever wants to engage,” a source told USA Today.

Johnson’s story went viral thanks in part to a Mic video interview that reached over 4.1 million views. A change.org petition asking Trump to grant Johnson clemency has also almost reached it’s goal of 300,000 supporter signatures as of Wednesday.

Kardashian West, who has said she found out about Johnson through the Mic video, has also helped the case reach a wider audience.

On May 10 she told Mic: “I’ve been in communication with the White House and trying to bring her case to the president’s desk and figure out how we can get her out. That’s such a huge step from where we started with that not even being on their radar.”

Kushner has focused on prison reform since joining the administration. He was involved with the First Step Act, which plans to expand programs for prisoners and allow for more home confinement. The act was approved by the House of Representatives earlier this month.

A pardon or commutation for Johnson is unlikely today, although the president has not made a decision.

Kardashian West supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race, but her husband Kanye West has tweeted his support for Trump.

The rapper met with Trump in December 2016 during a visit to the Trump Tower in New York. Trump posed with West after their meeting, calling him a “good man” with whom he talked about “life”.

Kanye had previously declared his allegiance to Trump onstage the month prior.