Nikolas Cruz knew the massacre at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School would make him notorious.

US prosecutors on Wednesday released three cellphone videos recorded shortly before he killed 17 people on February 14 at the school. In the videos, Cruz talks about his plan to murder students and teachers at the Parkland high school.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel obtained the video Wednesday afternoon.

“When you see me on the news you’ll know who I am,” he says, chuckling. “You’re all going to die. Pew pew pew pew pew. Awww, yeah. Can’t wait.”

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was one of the victims, said he read a transcript of the videos but chose not to look at them.

“I already know what he did,” said Guttenberg. “He’s evil. Repulsive. He deserves to be dead … He talked about how he was going to be someone now. It’s a level of thought that I can’t comprehend. It looks, from the words, like the kid had joy. I don’t want to see the delight he took in planning the murders of our children.”

Chief Assistant Public Defender Gordon Weekes declined to comment on the videos’ contents.