The United States on placed tariffs on aluminium and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union on Thursday, ending a two-month exemption and inviting promises of counter-measures from Canada and the EU.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters on a telephone briefing that a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico would go into effect at midnight in Washintgon.

“We look forward to continued negotiations, both with Canada and Mexico on the one hand, and with the European Commission on the other hand, because there are other issues that we also need to get resolved,” he said.

Ross said talks with Canada and Mexico over the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) are “taking longer than we had hoped” and that negotiations with Europe have “made some progress” but not enough to merit an exemption. He offered little detail about what the EU, Canada and Mexico could do to have the tariffs lifted.

In response, EU chief Juncker said the US tariffs decision leaves the bloc with “no choice” but to impose counter-measures and pursue a case in the World Trade Organisation. “This is protectionism, pure and simple,” he said.

And German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas slammed the duties, saying that “Our answer to ‘America First’ can only be ‘Europe united’. Trade wars don’t have any winners.”

Meanwhile, Mexico has answered the US tariffs with its own on products including pork bellies, grapes, apples and flat steel.

But in an interview with CNBC, Ross said he did not believe that the tariffs would have much impact on the American economy.

Speaking from Paris, he also said that he did not thing there would be be a long-term impact on relations with affected countries and that they “will get over this in due course”.



Wall Street shares were mainly lower following the news. The S&P 500 was down 0.30 per cent in early trade and the Dow was down 0.69 per cent. However, the Nasdaq showed a 0.09 per cent gain.

However, shares of US seel and aluminium producers rose, with US Steel Corp and AK Steel up around 3.5 per cent, Nucor up around 1 per cent, and Century Aluminum rising 3.1 per cent. The S&P 500 Steel index was up 0.5 per cent.

This story is developing. Please refresh for more information.