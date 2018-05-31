President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he would offer a full pardon to conservative pundit Dinesh D’Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating federal campaign finance laws but later said he was targeted for his conservative views.

“Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “He was treated very unfairly by our government!”

Trump also says he is considering commuting sentence of ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart.

The Democratic former governor began serving his 14-year prison sentence on corruption convictions in 2012. His scheduled release date is 2024. Blagojevich was also a contestant on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice reality television show in 2010.

Stewart was convicted in 2004 of obstructing justice and lying to the government about why she unloaded stock just before the price plummeted. Stewart had an Apprentice spinoff show.

Trump says she “used to be one of my biggest fans”.

The D’Souza pardon would mark the latest instance of Trump deviating from the normal pardon process.

Generally, those seeking pardons must wait five years from the date they are released from confinement before becoming eligible, and they must apply to the Office of the Pardon Attorney.

D’Souza does not have an application on file, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.

D’Souza, an author and filmmaker, was indicted on charges that he illegally used straw donors - people who contribute to campaigns with other people’s money - in 2012.

Prosecutors said D’Souza had other individuals donate money to Republican Wendy Long, a Republican challenging New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, in 2012, under the agreement that he would reimburse them for the donations.

He was sentenced to five years of probation, including eight months living under supervision in a “community confinement center” in San Diego, and a US$30,000 fine.

Last year, D’Souza claimed he was targeted by former US Attorney Preet Bharara’s office because he was a prominent critic of then-President Barack Obama and a prominent conservative activist.

In 2012, D’Souza released a movie titled 2016: Obama’s America, which took a highly critical view of Obama’s allegedly radical roots.

D’Souza will be the latest in a string of high-profile pardons Trump has offered since taking office.

Others receiving pardons were Joe Arpaio, the former Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff, who was held in criminal contempt for ignoring a court order related to detention of immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally; Kristian Saucier, a former Navy sailor convicted of unauthorized retention of national defense information; Lewis “Scooter” Libby, a former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney who was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice related to the leak of a CIA officer’s identity; and Jack Johnson, boxing’s first black heavyweight champion, convicted of a Jim Crow-era law.

Trump’s announcement about D’Souza came a day after reality television star and socialite, Kim Kardashian West, visited the White House to lobby Trump and his staff to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, 63, a grandmother serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug offenses.