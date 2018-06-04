Yet another flight has ended in tragedy for a pet dog, after Alejandro, an eight-year-old Pomeranian, was found dead in his carrier during a layover at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

“I want to know what happened," Michael Dellegrazie, Alejandro’s owner, told ABC News. "The dog is not a pet. He's a member of our family.”

Dellegrazie and his girlfriend were moving from Phoenix, Arizona, to Newark, New Jersey, when Alejandro’s body was found in a Delta cargo facility in Detroit on Wednesday morning.

“There was a stop in Detroit at approximately 6 o’clock in the morning," Dellegrazie’s lawyer, Evan Oshan, told ABC News.

"Alejandro was checked on. He was fine. Then approximately at 8 o’clock and 8:30 in the morning, the dog was again checked on, he was dead, and there was vomit in the cage, according to Delta.”

In a statement, Delta said: ﻿“We know pets are an important member of the family and we are focused on the well-being of all animals we transport.

“Delta is conducting a thorough review of the situation and have been working directly with Alejandro’s family to support them however we can.

“As part of that review, we want to find out more about why this may have occurred to ensure it doesn’t happen again and we have offered to have Alejandro evaluated by a veterinary surgeon to learn more.”

TMZ reported that Delta has offered to pay for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

Earlier this year, a French bulldog puppy died after a United Airlines flight attendant told its owner to put the dog’s carrier in an overhead bin.