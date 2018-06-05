Mueller accuses former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort of witness tampering
PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 05 June, 2018, 8:53am
UPDATED : Tuesday, 05 June, 2018, 8:53am
US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, who has been indicted by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, attempted to tamper with potential witnesses, Mueller said in a court filing on Monday.
Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, asked the judge overseeing the case in US District Court for the District of Columbia to revoke or revise an order releasing Manafort ahead of his trial.
More to follow
