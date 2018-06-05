Billionaire David Koch is stepping down from the family’s business and conservative political empire because of health issues, according to a letter his older brother sent to company employees Tuesday.

The 78-year-old New York resident is suffering from deteriorating health, Charles Koch wrote in the letter.

“We are deeply saddened by this, and will miss David’s insightful questions and his many contributions to Koch Industries,” he wrote.

Charles Koch has served as the primary leader in recent years for the Koch political network, a vast empire of organisations that is rivaled by only the Republican Party in terms of influence in conservative politics.